Greetings, readers! This is Miss Teasdale from the subscriptions department here at The Hinternet. As you can see I’ve got old Beulah from accounting breathing over my shoulder, and she is not pleased.

Since 2020, we have been bringing you original, innovative writing on a near-weekly basis, and this to tremendous critical acclaim. For reasons we do not understand, while our total subscription rates are constantly going up, the number of paid subscriptions is correspondingly flagging. In early 2021, paid subscriptions were up around 11%, while today they are at a mere 4%. Beulah thinks this is because I have not been doing my job. So let me try to make up for that today: if you enjoy reading The Hinternet, won’t you consider subscribing?

Our founding editor, Justin Smith-Ruiu, has told us our jobs are on the line. He says he’s thinking of finding some other outlet for his work, whether that’s submitting to Salmagundi or whatever it is normal writers do, or perhaps writing allegorical metafictions so perfectly disguised as to be able to squeeze them past the peer-review process and shoehorn them into, say, the Australasian Journal of Conchology. He says he’s still committed to keeping the writing here at The Hinternet available to all readers free of charge, as has been our policy, with a few exceptions, for the past three years. But this approach, he insists, requires your support!

Thanks for reading, dolls, from all of us here at The Hinternet!

—Miss Teasdale

