State of the Stack 2024

I started The Hinternet four years ago already, in August 2020. As in previous years, I take these anniversaries as an occasion to summarize how things have been going with this project, and where I expect them to go in the future.

This year I’m also using my “State of the Stack” address to launch a new video podcast feature I’m calling “The Hinternet Academy”. Watch or listen to the video to learn more about what exactly that’s going to be. And consider upgrading to a “Hinternet Academy” subscription in order to enjoy all the content that will soon be cascading out of me (and occasionally out of my collaborators too). I promise you will be glad, soon, to have been among the first.

Before I leave you to take in my non-textual words, there are a couple items of business.

First, I encourage you to follow The Oort Cloud Review on Instagram. I’ve talked to you a little bit about the OCR project in the past. I think I’m allowed to say now that it will be appearing from the wonderful Hat & Beard Press in 2025, and will feature new writing from Marco Roth, Kristen Roupenian, Sam Kriss, and yours truly, among several others, all of which is going to leave you utterly nonplussed. In the coming year Instagram will be the main place to get news and updates about its imminent arrival.

Second, I’m looking for some assistance —duly remunerated, of course— with some of the drearier work-tasks involved in putting out such a high-caliber publication as The Hinternet. If you think such work might be up your alley (you must be good with social media, among other things, in a way that I am decidedly not), please send me a DM. I will be slow in my replies, but will eventually get back to everyone who writes in.

Finally, my most recent essay on AI, and on the real and illusory threats it poses, is out now in Liberties. It’s paywalled, but you really should subscribe to that fine publication anyway.

And now, a brief word from our sponsors down at the Slop Factory: