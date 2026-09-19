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Jonathan Weil's avatar
Jonathan Weil
3h

I hope you won’t mind my linking to my own, smaller-scale attempt at “doing the robot” (as I think you put it a few months ago, w/r/t James Brown and writing in the AI era):

https://pulpstack.substack.com/p/our-ai-disclosure

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Alexandria Fanella-Brown's avatar
Alexandria Fanella-Brown
3hEdited

Justin, "Consciousness.— Consciousness is the last and latest development of the organic and hence also what is most unfinished and unstrong. Consciousness gives rise to countless errors that lead an animal or man to perish sooner than necessary, “exceeding destiny,” as Homer puts it. If the conserving association of the instincts were not so very much more powerful, and if it did not serve on the whole as a regulator, humanity would have to perish of its misjudgments and its fantasies with open eyes, of its lack of thoroughness and its credulity—in short, of its consciousness; rather, without the former, humanity would long have disappeared." —Friedrich Nietzsche, The Gay Science.

I love this essay you have written, but I just feel compelled to caution you, that in the wake of the AI mushroom cloud of omniscience wafting around us all, we do need to leave space for subliteracy, unconscious instincts, and drives! We might do well to allow ourselves to be stupid for a while until the dust settles and we see whether we can wrangle a new form of literacy from the human deployment of AI.

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