The Hinternet

The Hinternet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Policy Ledger's avatar
The Policy Ledger
1d

What makes this diagnosis compelling is that it identifies a real pedagogical inversion: students are often taught to suspect, unmask, and demystify before they have first been given anything substantial to inherit. A humanities education cannot survive as a permanent exercise in deflation, because critique presupposes acquaintance; otherwise it produces posture rather than judgment.

The deeper problem may be institutional as much as intellectual. Once the humanities justify themselves primarily through negation—myth-busting, exposure, subversion—they begin treating transmission as embarrassment rather than mission. At that point, students are not being initiated into a tradition so they can evaluate it; they are being trained to perform distance from something they were never seriously taught to know.

So the “third way” matters because it restores an older but essential sequence: encounter before critique, inheritance before revision. In any durable culture, contempt is a poor substitute for formation.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Emma Stamm's avatar
Emma Stamm
2dEdited

I have skin in this game as a former tenure-track professor who's building the para-academic field right now. I wrote about this last year: https://elftheory.substack.com/p/para-academia-is-the-future

The discussion of gender in this piece could be interpreted in such a way that gives a foothold to transphobia (and anti-LGBT positions more broadly). The characterization of contemporary gender studies is misleading at best. I am also not fond of this sort of discussion around "postmodern Marxists" / hermeneutics-of-suspicion academics. Those two things make me hesitant to share this, but there's a lot that's worth thinking about here.

Reply
Share
4 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Smith-Ruiu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture