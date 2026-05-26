There are only six more days to apply for the Hinternet Foundation Summer School taking place in August,

“Whither the Humanities?”

Deadline is June 1.

Click below to see the syllabus and to apply!

Apply for the Summer School

In current usage, “AI ethics” typically refers to one or the other of two very different rhetorical-argumentative projects.

The one concerns itself with ethical problems arising from human reliance on AI — most paradigmatically, and narrowly, the sort of utilitarian calculation that in principle is arrived at through variations on the trolley problem. Confronted with the dilemma of either plowing down a toddler or running a truckload of unusually introspective gorillas off a cliff, which way should the Waymo be made to swerve? And so on. This is ultimately, of course, a laundering scheme, and one that only makes sense in this interim period of waning but still measurable academic authority, whereby a few people with Ph.D.s are convinced to sign off on what the tech companies were obviously, in endless pursuit of profit, going to do anyway.

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