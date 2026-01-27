The Hinternet

The Hinternet

S. MacPavel
1d

This regime is my enemy, but it is also the closest thing I have to an ally. The story of this age, for me, is not the deprivations of the right, anyone who can read a book will know that this is what they have always been, but the degradation of the left. I don't think Trump has won as much as the left has lost. And as long as every Pretti is matched by a Kirk I don't think that will change.

My life and career are still being governed by the rules put down in 2020 and it seems my choices are to remain quiet and embolden people who openly hate me, or to empower people who hate others even more.

I don't think a lot of well meaning people established in their careers realize how bad things have become, and how much worse they are still likely to get. I think this is just the start. https://www.compactmag.com/article/the-lost-generation/

GeeElleOweAreEyeEh
1d

It would be instructive for readers to learn who, in your estimation, have betrayed your ideal of independent thought in order to become regime propagandists. Providing context—naming names—would allow the reader to determine whether your implicit claim to represent the ideal—even as imperfect striving—is closer to fierté or orgueil.

