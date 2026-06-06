The Hinternet

The Hinternet

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
15h

I like this concept as it cuts through the hyperbole on either side of the AI in writing fence.

Where do we place writers who use LLMs as essentially a high-powered search engine to find sources for things and synthesise research? I find myself doing this as it's so quick and intuitively understands what I'm looking for. Still have to check the sources though as it's not always accurate.

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Andrew Conway's avatar
Andrew Conway
1d

I draft my own work and then use AI to help me revise and edit it. My prompts tend to look something like this:

‘There are three points being made here, and the key move in the argument is (1) – (2) – but (3). So the third sentence needs to come after the ‘but’ pivot, not before. Can you redraft in that order?’

‘This confuses two points which need to be separated out. Here’s a revised draft that brings out the distinction more clearly, Can you redraft in a shorter form, reducing down by say 10-20 words?’

‘I don’t like ‘certified’, I want a word like ‘fixed’ or ‘systematic’, but I’ve already got ‘systematic’ in the previous paragraph. Can you suggest an alternative?’

And the final result? It certainly doesn’t feel as if the AI has written it for me; on the contrary, it feels as if I’ve spent most of my time cajoling it, directing it, explaining to it why its suggestions aren’t any good, trying to get it to understand what I want. Yet it doesn’t feel exactly ‘mine’ either; it feels .. well, better than anything I could have come up with on my own. In a mysterious way it does feel (genuinely feel, I would say, except that 'genuinely' is one of the AI's favourite cliches) as though the result has ‘emerged’ from somewhere that is neither wholly me nor wholly AI.

A friend wrote to me the other day: ‘Every so often (well, OK, very occasionally|) someone reviews a work of yours and you feel that you have been read properly with care, and they have understood what it is that you are doing. But this is at a different level even to that kind of understanding. This seems to be someone almost inside your head, with whom you can have a conversation, but who understands you better than you do yourself.’

I’ve felt that too, and I think it touches on something important. As young academics we dream of that close intellectual collaboration; as older academics we understand that it’s very rare, partly because (let’s face it) a lot of our colleagues are simply not very good at close reading, but also because modern academic life is designed to eliminate that sort of sustained attention and intellectual exchange. AI fills that gap. It’s a sad reflection on the modern academy that AI offers a better alternative.

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