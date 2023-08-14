Dear Readers, I’m sorry for the quick succession of Substack posts, but I am about to take a little break for travels, and just this morning my new essay in the September issue of Harper’s Magazine appeared in its online version. I wanted to share it with you.

The piece is, tonally and thematically, not unrelated to yesterday’s ‘stack: it is Sacramentophile, backward-looking, nostalgic, elegiac, and depressive — though I hope not intervention-level depressive. I expect in fact that its memories and mood and argument will be shared by many readers, especially from among my coevals, capable of conjuring more hopeful visions of the present and the future than I am.

This looks, also, like a fantastic Gen X-focused issue overall, with appearances not just from Justin E. H. Smith (my last ever, I expect, under this name), but from Zadie Smith and The Smiths as well.

Enjoy the rest of your summer, and keep trying to love one another.

—JS-R