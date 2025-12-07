As of January 1, The Hinternet will be going paid-subscription-only. We want as many of you as possible to stay with us, so from now through the end of the year we are offering a massive discount to new paid subscribers. Join us!

Here at The Hinternet we have copped, openly and repeatedly, to passing off AI-generated writing as human-generated. But we always rush to add that a far ofter-used trick in our bag is the reverse: to pass off human writing as if it were coming from a machine. Both approaches have noteworthy effects, and while the latter is more time-consuming, it is also, for now, one that usually gets results more in line with our creative vision. Still, we insist, the only thing that matters to us is the result: is this or is this not a text that will challenge, puzzle, delight, or inspire its reader, quite independently of any consideration of its ontogeny?

In what follows I will explain why I believe that far from carrying stigma, in the very near-future machine-aided or hybrid writing will be the new norm, and will bring in its train new standards of appraisal and criticism with just as much integrity as any that have been applied in any other domain of human excellence over the past many thousand years.

