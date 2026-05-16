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Derek Neal's avatar
Derek Neal
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Wonderful stuff, as usual. "A real life Suttree" had me cracking up, mainly because the scene with the watermelon in the field is frequently referred to in my family. And the anecdote about the beast's back and the mountain ridge reminds me of a study with illiterate Uzbek villagers where they were asked to describe colours and rather than refer to shade or hue, they said things like "cotton in bloom," "decayed teeth" "sky" and "pistachio." I've always found this metaphorical thinking very moving and, as you say, awesome.

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