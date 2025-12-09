Carlyn Zwarenstein is the winner of the 2025 Hinternet Essay Prize Contest, on the theme “How might new and emerging technologies be mobilized to secure perpetual peace?” You can read her essay here. Carlyn is a writer and science journalist based in Toronto, and is the author of On Opium: Pain, Pleasure, and Other Matters of Substance (2021). Our founding editor spoke with Carlyn a few weeks ago about her piece, about her work as a writer, and her life. (Regrettably, he mispronounces her name, which should be [ˈzwærənstiːn].)