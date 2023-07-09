We’ve got huge summer plans here at The Hinternet: multiple posts per week, expansion into audio and video formats, several eminent guests, and a couple of strange new experiments far too outré and puzzling to be permitted to float around on the open Internet, where the algorithms are already having enough trouble figuring out what to do with yours truly (see the screenshot of a recent Google image search for proof of that). In sum, lots of great stuff coming up, much of it paywalled; don’t miss out!

Love,

JS-R

Get 20% off forever