“I saw from very close up the face of an axolotl immobile next to the glass. No transition and no surprise, I saw my face against the glass, I saw it on the other side of the glass. Then my face drew back and I understood.” —Julio Cortázar, “Axolotl” (-66)

1.

If there is one certain law of our age, setting it off from all that came before, it is that farc…