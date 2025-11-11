The Hinternet

The Hinternet

Mira Kamdar
As a graduate of Reed College, I was disappointed when my son declined admission with a full scholarship to New College of Florida back in 2009 because I felt it was the closest institution of higher education to Reed that he got into. Between the kind of ideologically driven censorship and curricula bludgeoning you describe and the general view that higher education is a commodity whose only worth is the promise of obtaining a higher salary, what liberal arts college has a chance these days? Reed is trying. But, unlike New College of Florida, it is a private college and the state of Oregon can't directly interfere with its governance. Yours is such a sad tale. It's the first "insider" account I've read about what happened to New College. Painful. I wish you all the best in a new job where you have secure academic freedom.

Thanks for writing this, Chris. I'm sorry about your experience at New College, but I'm grateful you shared it. I wish you the best of luck wherever you land next. I especially appreciate how you position the takeover in the broader context of right-wing politics and connect it to the revival of Great Books. I've also been thinking about that connection recently as I've watched the growing popularity of K-12 schools that promote "classical education" and watched "canonical" books like Moby Dick flood my Notes feed. It definitely feels like the vibe has shifted. Your piece made me think about how Gender Studies not only questions gender constructs, but it's also a discipline rooted in skepticism and relativism. It critiques power structures and historical narratives, arguing for modes of thought beyond rationalism and dualism. Along with its disciplinary partner literary studies, it destabilizes the idea of a Western canon, asserting the relevance of other voices and art forms. Beyond the obvious DEI stuff, this is what's really incompatible with the Hillsdale model. 

One small thing, though it matters to this Floridian: For nearly 60 years, New College was possible in Florida, until a group of mostly outsiders decided to colonize an existing community and impose their vision--something that's unfortunately all too common in Florida's 500-year history. I remember watching the takeover in despair here in Orlando while many outside the state dismissed it as simply "Florida being Florida," even though Rufo was clear New College was just an experiment to test out this model of educational capture. A few years later, we're watching Trump siege the Ivy League, and all I can say is I'm not surprised. New College was the canary and some chose not to heed its dying call. 

