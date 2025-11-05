Livestream with Lawrence Weschler, Tomorrow, November 6
20:30 Paris / 19:30 London / 14:30 New York / 11:30 Rio Linda
Join us here!
To be clear, this is thewe’re talking about — author of Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonders (1995), Vermeer in Bosnia (2004), True to Life: Twenty-Five Years of Conversations with David Hockney (2008), And How Are You, Dr. Sacks? A Biographical Memoir of Oliver Sacks (2019), the supremely enigmatic A Trove of Zohars (2023), etc., etc. Weschler is also author of the wonderful Wondercabinet on Substack, to which you should all subscribe. And incidentally he is a great friend and fellow-traveller of The Hinternet.
We will be discussing, but not limiting ourselves to, sundry questions related to JSR’s recent essay, “The Moon Makes Us Human”. (Lire en français.) Read it, and join us tomorrow well prepared to throw us a question or two.
And please don’t forget to subscribe to The Hinternet! We need your support! This engine of edification runs not on air!
