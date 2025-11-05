Join us here!

To be clear, this is the

we’re talking about — author of

(1995),

(2004),

(2008),

(2019), the supremely enigmatic

(2023), etc., etc. Weschler is also author of the wonderful

on Substack, to which you should all subscribe. And incidentally he is a great friend and fellow-traveller of

.

The Hinternet

We will be discussing, but not limiting ourselves to, sundry questions related to JSR’s recent essay, “The Moon Makes Us Human”. (Lire en français.) Read it, and join us tomorrow well prepared to throw us a question or two.

And please don’t forget to subscribe to The Hinternet! We need your support! This engine of edification runs not on air!

And then:

Join Livestream!

Share