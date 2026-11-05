Following upon our first launch event for The Oort Cloud Review in New York on October 22, we are thrilled to be coming next to London to do much the same, but differently, at the Camden Art Centre, at 7pm, on Wednesday, 11 November. Admission is free, but you must pre-register. You may do so here:

Register for London Oort Cloud Launch!

This event is going to be nuts, and you will leave from it forever changed — for better or for worse, we cannot say. Our contributors are notoriously slippery, and subject to disappearance on short notice, but from among them we have, at least for now, confirmed the participation of Sam Jennings, Sam Kriss, Justin Smith-Ruiu, and Mary Cadwalladr.

The event will include readings from Issue 1, as well as drinks and snacks. Even more excitingly, we will be presenting a new cache of materials pertaining to the origins and causes of The Oort Cloud Review that we recently received in a massive and completely unexpected document dump via the still-poorly-understood technology of Inter-World Transfer Protocol (IWTP). Allow us to share just one of these documents here:

HRD Document Cache 28.46-C 04/11/26

Copies of the OCR will be on sale at a discount. We look forward to seeing you there!

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