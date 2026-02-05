The Hinternet

The Hinternet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Out West Prose's avatar
Out West Prose
1d

Thank you for sharing! Prose on Substack has now made me cry today too

Reply
Share
Max Umbra's avatar
Max Umbra
1d

Beautiful. Pillory me if you must for mentioning a novel from this century, and one from only three months ago at that, and indeed, one from a #MeToo'd comedian and first-time novelist, but a writer character in Louis CK's novel Ingram describes the powerful feeling that the act of writing ignites in him—"even if no one reads it"—as "a great connection with all people that are and ever were." (Certainly he's not the first to say or suggest this, but it's this instance that is often now on my mind.)

Irrational though I may be, I suspect that this might be as literally true as it is figuratively so. To your more fundamental question re: why it is that writers, or people more generally, make such pilgrimages, perhaps it is an innate desire for a kind of non-rational seance, if you will, a way to (re)connect, satisfyingly or not, with those who are absent but who nonetheless felt and formed a connection with us long ago. In other words, perhaps our lives begin primed to be transfigured by the connective words of others, but to fully set that more worldly transfiguration alight (or maybe even sometimes to put that delirious fire out), we need to act physically, not just intellectually.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Smith-Ruiu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture