Fewer than three weeks remain to register for the upcoming Hinternet Foundation course on “The History and Philosophy of Astrobiology”, from the pre-Socratics to the present, led by Justin Smith-Ruiu and Max Wade, and taking place on Tuesdays from November 3 to December 15, 10am Los Angeles / 1pm New York / 6pm London / 7pm Paris. The cost of the course is $250 USD. There is no application process. Spots are filling up quickly, so be sure to register while there is still room!

Register for Astrobiology

As a “trailer” to the course, here is a livestream JSR did in 2024 on the same topic, “When and Why Did People Start Believing in Aliens?”

Register for Astrobiology

And before you go, take note: The Hinternet needs your support in order to continue building out our projects and realizing our creative and intellectual vision. While The Hinternet is by most measures more vital and more salient than ever, our paid subscriptions are flagging. We know this is not a measure of flagging love, but only a reflection of broader trends in the subscription economy. We would like to implore you to buck those trends. You can now help to keep The Hinternet going for just 3$ a month! We are generally hesitant to paywall our work — it is just such a shame to keep it hidden! But in order to continue with this approach we honestly need for you to upgrade. Here’s the button to make that happen:

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Upcoming Events

October 21. “Psychedelics, Consciousness, and the Humanities,” Justin Smith-Ruiu in conversation with Noah Feldman, Wasserstein Hall, Harvard Law School, 7pm.

October 22. Oort Cloud Review Launch, KGB Bar, New York City, with Justin Smith-Ruiu, D. Graham Burnett, Kristen Roupenian, et al.

November 11. Oort Cloud Review Launch Camden Art Centre, London, 7pm, with Justin Smith-Ruiu, Sam Kriss, Sam Jennings, et al. REGISTER NOW!

November 23. Hinternet Foundation Inaugural Summit, La Gaîté Lyrique, Paris, 2pm-10pm. REGISTER NOW!

Hinternet Foundation Online Courses

November 3-December 15. “History and Philosophy of Astrobiology”. REGISTER NOW!

October 1-November 12. “Clavis: How the Voynich Manuscript Tells the Story of the Modern World.” IN PROGRESS!

August 7-August 22. Hinternet Foundation Inaugural Summer School: “Whither the Humanities?”

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