“The Power of Life”: A Livestream with Jessica Riskin on the Legacy of Jean-Baptiste Lamarck
Today, Tuesday, June 9, 20:00 Paris / 19:00 London / 14:00 NY / 11:00 Palo Alto
This is just a quick reminder that later today The Hinternet will be hosting a livestream discussion between Justin Smith-Ruiu and Stanford historian of science Jessica Riskin on her latest book, The Power of Life: The Invention of Biology and the Revolutionary Science of Jean-Baptiste Lamarck (Penguin Random House 2026). Jill Lepore has called this book “a truly remarkable achievement.”
You can join the livestream discussion, beginning at 20:00 Paris / 19:00 London / 14:00 New York / 11:00 Palo Alto, here:
Last week we featured an excerpt from the book, which you can read here:
The livestream will include a period at the end for questions from the audience.
You can order The Power of Life here: