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This is just a quick reminder that later today The Hinternet will be hosting a livestream discussion between Justin Smith-Ruiu and Stanford historian of science Jessica Riskin on her latest book, The Power of Life: The Invention of Biology and the Revolutionary Science of Jean-Baptiste Lamarck (Penguin Random House 2026). Jill Lepore has called this book “a truly remarkable achievement.”

You can join the livestream discussion, beginning at 20:00 Paris / 19:00 London / 14:00 New York / 11:00 Palo Alto, here:

Join Livestream with Jessica Riskin

Last week we featured an excerpt from the book, which you can read here:

Read an Excerpt

The livestream will include a period at the end for questions from the audience.

You can order The Power of Life here:

Order The Power of Life!

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