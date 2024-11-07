Some among us have a vague memory of a New York Times article years ago, written in a parodic vein, perhaps for April Fool’s Day or some other monde-à-rebours occasion, imagining a future, circa 2060, in which the Trumps have become Old Money, and have taken, like any clan with ill-gotten gains eventually does, to laundering their way into respectable society through philanthropy, sponsorship of symphonies and ballets, and so on. This scenario now seems more plausible than ever. Perhaps it will be young Barron’s children who make the full transition.

There are several other and very different prospects that are plausible as well, of course. On the 80,000 simulations our Editorial Board has run of the future, only about 30,000 of them have Donald Trump IV talking to the New Yorker — Series H (Holograph) about his passion for arts education. And these 30,000, we are sorry to say, are the happier ones.

There are those among the Democrats whose current stupefaction is anchored foremostly in the confounding thought that our president-elect is a convicted felon. Those of a more anarchist leaning on our Editorial Board would want to ask them: Do you know what states are? Do you understand that even the presidential seal took shape, in the rules of its composition, from the broad tradition of noble heraldry, which in turn adapted the motifs that had first been placed on the shields of medieval knights struggling, beneath their armor, to tell who was who? And our slogan —which we always thought was E pluribus unum but we just checked and apparently it’s “In God we trust”?—: do you know what that is? “Slogan” is a Scottish Gaelic term which, in the Norman French that usually dominates in that old art, is known as a cri de guerre. You thought states were just there to administer social security and repair roads? You forgot that what landed them with these responsibilities in the first place was an exercise of force? Please, please, don’t ever forget that again.

All kings are false-kings, we often find ourselves saying in echo of Marshall Sahlins, and we add that all respectably suited politicians sitting in the chambers of government are in the end just cleaned-up warlords, or at least are descended from warlords. Nor is this state of things “just history”. The Northern Ireland Assembly today includes perfectly decent-looking grey old men who were gun-runners, extortionists, doers of dirty deeds in their youths. And it is also with just such an assemblage of warrior-statesmen that the first governing bodies of the early United States took shape, all of whom, from the point of view of Great Britain, had committed a grave crime (a point of view that lasted until the Britons understood, after not too many years, the many advantages of alliance).

This is all perfectly normal, from a global and historical perspective. Insurrectionists push their way into the halls of government with considerable frequency — and usually they do so when they have been shut out by ordinary electoral means. In the case of the United States, they were of course allowed their votes — unless they were disenfranchised by their criminal records. But we all know that campaign-finance rules as they have developed over the past decades have essentially transformed the electocratic agon into an affair for plutocrats, with an insanely costly bar of admission to the arena of real participation beyond individual vote-casting.

It is of course not just the hopelessly coconut-pilled who are hung up on the fact that their next president is among other things an insurrectionist. Part of the difficulty that decent Americans in general have with this arrangement seems to come from what had for long seemed an implicit promise in our new national bargain with populism — that, in any case, it’s all just a show. Trump, as many commentators are observing, has effectively collapsed what were once two distinct genres of media —the “news” and “reality TV”— into one. He launched his political career through a reality show, and has never really stopped operating in that mediatic mode. This makes it confusing, for some of us, when, as they say, “shit gets real”: reality TV was never, in spite of its name, supposed to do that.

Aestheticians (the philosophers, and not, as far as we know, the cosmetologists) often entertain the question, “What mistake has the yokel in the theater made?” who, upon seeing Othello’s cruelty to Desdemona, rushes the stage to save her. The great conservative thinker Edmund Burke, of whom Trump has almost certainly never heard, also liked to ponder the thin meniscus that separates spectacle from reality: in the 1757 Philosophical Enquiry into the Origin of Our Ideas of the Sublime and Beautiful, Burke imagines an audience watching a tragedy on stage, which happens to learn that right outside the theater there is a beheading about to take place in the public square. Who would not rush out to watch that instead? Burke wonders.

Today, it seems to us here at The Hinternet, it is as if we got dressed up and seated at the theater in order to watch some raucous comedy, or at least some suitably Plautine tragicomedy, but for some incomprehensible reason they ended up moving the evening’s planned execution out of the public square and onto the stage. And now the yokels are the ones who imagine of themselves that they’re only getting overexcited about a piece of theater, rather than bearing witness to the full shit-got-real horror of reality as it has generally played out in the course of human history.

And strangely, although they are practiced in reciting grave-sounding sentences about the existential threat to American democracy that Trump represents, no one seems more like the yokel in the present moment than the high-ranking establishment Democrats, right up to Kamala Harris herself. “Sometimes the fight takes a while”, she reflects in her concession speech. And it’s like: Madame Veep, look, you were just decisively rejected because of the program you represent, a program from which voters have been growing ever more alienated for decades now. It’s not going to “take a while” for the likes of you. For, the likes of you —the Clintonite-Bushite-Obamaite post-Cold War consensus, which we suppose to have come together right around the time the US started pushing “shock therapy” on Yeltsin’s Russia, and perhaps to have ended with the assassination of Osama Bin Laden, which was also right around the moment, as some of us recall, when the Tea Party’s grievances and their hypostases began taking up more space in the American imagination than the “war on terror”—: the likes of you, we were saying, are done for.

Maybe, we concede, if we were watching a reality TV show —say, The Apprentice (2004-2017)—, whether or not “the Black one” prevails is the sort of thing that might appropriately be expected to hook a viewer’s attention. But in politics what matters for the great mass of voters, which is something we knew before this election but would be simply insane to deny in the wake of it, is just economics. This is the real tragedy of the Democratic dérive into identitarianism, which Kamala admirably sought to minimize in her campaign, even if that was too little too late: that it landed that party’s activists, most unwittingly, in essentially the same mud-wrestling pit that Trump himself had so helped to normalize with his reality-TV persona. You thought you were voting for “the first woman president”, “the first South Asian president”, and so on; but in the end this gesture had at least something in common, whether you could yet see it or not, with the tacky incentives that might some years before have had your fellow citizens voting for Omarosa.

We do not find that Kamala did anything “wrong” in her campaign, other than to stick with the rapidly disappearing Weltbild that shaped her and that it was possible simply to take for granted, as reality itself, throughout much of her early career. What else could she have done? The only way one might have beat Trump in 2024 is with a countervailing cult of personality. But there’s really only room for two or at most three cults of personality of that size in the entire world at any given time, and certainly room for no more than one in any given country — even the world’s most powerful. That she was appointed as candidate without the usual primaries, without any involvement of actual voters at all, in fact, practically doomed her from the start. The last time the Democratic Party had a candidate with any mass appeal that mirrored that of Trump in any way, they simply sidelined him and went with one of their own upwardly failing and broadly disliked appointees. She lost too, and likewise took to framing her loss in identitarian terms rather than in terms of policy. Bernie might —just might— have won, and the world would have been a very different place right now if he had. So now we find we have a genuine multiracial working-class coalition of Americans, united in their hostility to the elites. But it’s the wrong multiracial working-class coalition.

At least some of the Americans on the Editorial Board, notably our Founding Editor, feel they have a somewhat unique —or in fact perhaps not all that unique— position of straddling both camps: elite and rabble at once, depending on the criteria deployed (lives in Paris, but struggles to keep the bills paid; today feels comfortable exclusively in multiracial cosmopolitan circles, but has clear memories of his own grandfather seeing a public-service ad on TV regarding a scholarship fund for disadvantaged Black students, and grumbling: “Why not a National Association for the Advancement of White People?!”, etc.). Unlike many others who are rabble or rabble-adjacent, he is unable to enjoy any Schadenfreude right now, even as he sees the total failure, and likely the definitive end, of all the time-wasting madness that kept the Democrats from beginning seriously to plan to stave off a Trump Restoration three years ago or so. He thinks for a second about taunting his progressive friends who were fully immersed in the prevailing cultural spirit of, say, early 2021, with lines like: “If only we had succeeded in convincing 4% or 5%, rather than just 3%, of Latinos that we were calling them ‘Latinx’ for their own good”; he thinks about this for just a second, that is, and then his mature self kicks in, and he says: “No, let’s just move on.” But in the space of that second he somehow finds the time to extend a word of praise to Rubén Gallego, Democrat of Arizona, currently on track to win a seat in the US Senate even though coming from that rapidly reddening state, and to remind readers that already in November, 2020, exactly four years ago tomorrow in fact, he, JSR, identified Gallego as a Democrat to watch, in view alone of the fact that he, a center-left Latino politician, had been an early caller of bullshit regarding the whole “Latinx” thing.

We find ourselves, no great fans of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, nonetheless largely agreeing with Danièle Obono, the French deputy of the National Assembly from his Insoumise party, who posted on November 6:

Conclusion: You don’t defeat the right, which has been transformed by the far-right, by using a neoliberal economic platform, weak social policies, superficial approaches to democratic issues, opportunistic identity politics, a nonexistent stance on ecology, anti-immigrant views, and imperialism.

We note, further, that Obono’s point is one that might have been made by Bernie himself when he was on the campaign trail, and neither, with a few significant alterations for the questions of immigration and the environment, is it a point we find it all too hard to imagine JD Vance making, in any one of his metamorphoses. But we will never hear any acknowledgment of these hard truths from Kamala, or Joe, or Nancy, or any of the others who are still trying to make the center hold even when the entire planet is undergoing a massive reversal of polarity and priorities. Until the leaders of the Democratic Party are able to process these truths soberly, we suspect the MAGA Republicans will enjoy more or less uncontested dominance.

We are surprised, we rush to add, to see some of the surviving dregs of the dirtbag left going all in for Trump. For the anarchists among us, it is by definition, rather than by reversible circumstance, that our people are out of power. Many who supported Bernie eight years ago, it turns out, do not have any particular problem with power as such, but only with power that looks down on them, or does not notice them at all.

As JSR tells us (while complaining that he is late in preparing for his class on Kant’s Critique of the Faculty of Judgment for tomorrow and we should not be bothering him with “this politics stuff”): “Personally, what I ask of a Trump administration, for myself, is exactly the same thing I would ask of a Harris administration: ‘Stand out of my light’.” We know him well enough, however, to understand that he is play-acting somewhat, and that in fact he has further concerns that have weighed into his assessment of the different arguments in favor of a Harris vs. a Trump administration.

For him as for us, far and away the most important set of issues are those concerning foreign policy and geopolitics, i.e., precisely the things that the vast majority of Trump voters, and the sizable majority of Harris voters, do not care about at all. In particular, we are especially concerned about the apparent imminence of cataclysmic global conflict. Why this is discussed far less by Americans than, say, child tax credits, is a question that absolutely mystifies us, but we will resolve that mystery another time. Here it will suffice to say that we see the world right now, likely as a result of our recent technological revolution, as barreling inexorably towards some great new political realignment. Under these circumstances, we have been worried that for an American regime that sees itself as destined to dominate the global order, there likely would have been simply no way to maintain this dominance than to demonstrate its enduring power through a massive show of force. In that light, a regime that might turn out to navigate the great realignment through a sort of honor among the thieves —like the heads of the Five Families who learn to compliment one another on how ruthlessly they bash in their disloyal underlings’ heads with baseball bats, who consolidate their amity with new variations on the Bunga-Bunga bonding ritual, and so on—, might also, we are loath to have to admit, help us to stave off total war for the next few years.

We maintain that when Patrick Henry (supposedly) said “Give me liberty or give me death,” he just wasn’t thinking straight. Feudalism, for example, was obviously better than the Black Plague that killed one third of those who suffered under the injustice of that economic order. A whole millennium of simmering injustice is preferable to sudden incineration. We’ve already had a millennium of simmering injustice, and a millennium before that, and so on, and no one expresses regret that an asteroid did not come along to nip the agricultural revolution in the bud. Bad regimes still give us something to improve; wars only destroy.

In a distant second place, we are also naturally concerned about the threats to civil liberties and the potential persecutions of marginalized groups that come with the Trump Restoration. And yet, here we cannot help but pay attention to the lived experience of those who are subject to the “ordinary” violence of the American empire. The never-subtle anti-imperialist activist and vigorous poster Jairo I. Fúnez-Flores was recently spotted stating that he would not be voting, not this year or any year, and that his undocumented relatives and loved ones have been consistently and steadily deported under the Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations alike. It is hard to deny that such reports of lived experience, of what it looks like “on the ground” for people who actually live with the terror of arrest and deportation, should at the very least not be dismissed as irrelevant to the political calculus of American voters.

We also think back to the first grotesque gestures of 2015 by which Trump established the tone of his budding candidacy. “I’m building the wall, Jake,” some of us remember his obscene lips saying, in that perfect sphincter shape they sometimes take. Since that moment we have been repeatedly if only partially reassured that Trump’s basic mode of operation is “malevolence tempered by incompetence”, as one commentator, we forget who, wrote back then. Trump never really did what he told Jake he was going to do. We understand that in 2024, by contrast with 2016, MAGA is much more a mass movement than a curious fluke, that the hold-out pre-MAGA Republicans have all basically gone extinct, and that Trump is now far better prepared to assert his will than he was before. But it remains the case that he is just as erratic as before, that he believes unpredictability is a virtue, and that he has shown no improvement in the art of maintaining long-lasting relationships. It is not at all out of line, for example, to anticipate some kind of zany light-saber duel between Elon and JD within the next year or so, and at least one of them falling out of the circle of favor, to be replaced by… who knows? Fixed elements of Trump’s character ensure that any prediction that turns out to be true, as to how things are going to go down, will do so only in the same way your lotto numbers turn out to be the good ones — by pure chance.

We still consider George W. Bush the worst president by far of any of our lifetimes. We recognize that in certain respects he has a more easily redeemable moral character — his paintings are charmingly dorky, it’s sweet when he hugs Michelle Obama, and so on. But try to convince the relatives of the hundreds of thousands of dead Iraqis his presidency left behind that such considerations ought to enter into the political calculus of American voters. It’s psychotic to insist on forgetting about how all that went down: the astounding geographic elision between the caves of Tora Bora and the government palaces of Baghdad, the massive farce of the hunt for WMD that drew in once honorable people such as Colin Powell, as well, of course, as professionally dishonorable people such as Bill and Hillary. In that light, we have found ourselves unable to conjure any appreciation at all for the big-tent Democratic formation that Kamala was able to create, uniting everyone from Dick Cheney to AOC, and a big part of us inclines to the view that the “known known” of Cheneyism, and of any party that has room for him, is worse than the known unknown of a Trump Restoration.

In this light, we were particularly shocked, in the late days of the electoral campaign, to see how fully the legacy media had distorted Trump’s typically violent fantasy scenario about Liz Cheney finding herself before a firing squad. For some days after we read about this in the Times, we ourselves believed that he was calling on his rabble to go and shoot her. It turns out however that this fantasy was part of an extended reflection —syntactically impossible to parse, of course, but nonetheless perfectly comprehensible— critiquing the hypocrisy of the Iraq War boosters. In spirit Trump’s point was not at all different from something we saw the likes of Michael Moore doing in his utterly memory-holed Fahrenheit 9/11 of 2004, when that plump prankster annoyingly accosted various politicians and asked them why they weren’t signing their children up to fight in Iraq (as if joining the military were something that required a parental signature!).

If Trumpism is ever going to be defeated, we must never forget how grossly dishonestly this little incident, like countless others, was presented by legacy media. The dishonesty is great enough to make it comprehensively impossible for those who rely on these media as a source of information and analysis to make any real sense of what is happening in our country, or to have any hope of planning wisely for the creation of a better future.

For now, the legacy-media columnists are resorting in droves to that silly cliché: “This is, it turns out, who we are” (Michelle Goldberg), “Stop pretending this is not who we are” (Carlos Lozada), etc. We say: Speak for yourselves, goofballs. And we add that it is strange indeed that these people are only willing to deploy the collective first-person plural pronoun, to refer both to themselves and to the Trumpists, when they’ve been roundly defeated by the latter. Why start now, we wonder? Where was all that “we” talk when you thought you still had a chance of beating them? Maybe you would have beat them, in fact, if you had been more prepared to speak of yourselves and of them for the past several years as belonging, withal, to one and the same collectivity. That collectivity is, or was, the United States of America, which, if it is now lost, may have at least something to do with this late-coming pronoun shift, from “them” to “we”, of the establishment liberals.

—The Hinternet

Share