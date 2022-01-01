INTRODUCTION

The so-called Voynich Manuscript is —or is believed to be— a work treating of botanical, pharmaceutical, astrological, and balneological matters, written on calf vellum in northern Italy in the early fifteenth century. The manuscript is first known to have been in the possession of the Czech collector and alchemist Jiří Bareš (1585-1662), from whom it passed in 1665, via the physician Jan Marek Marci (1595-1668), to the German Jesuit Athanasius Kircher (1602-1680) in Rome. It remained in Jesuit collections until 1912, when it was purchased by the London-based Polish antique bookdealer Wilfrid Voynich (1865-1930). This latter’s eponymous treasure is currently held in the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Collection of Yale University Library (MS 408), which has, to the great benefit of researchers, digitized the work and made high-resolution scans available online.

The Voynich Manuscript has long been held to have been written either in an unknown natural language or in an uncrackable cipher. As if this were not mysterious enough, until now none of the dozens of botanical illustrations in the work have been successfully identified with any known species of plant. It is not surprising therefore that many scholars have taken the manuscript for a fraud, perhaps perpetrated by Voynich himself, who for his part long insisted it was an encrypted treatise of the medieval Oxford alchemist Roger Bacon. Evidence from carbon-14 dating and chemical analysis have in more recent years shown that the work is indeed as old as Voynich claimed, but beyond this not much more has been resolved… that is, perhaps, until now.

I myself have written a bit about the manuscript (see for example, this recent piece of mine in the Wall Street Journal), but I remain a mere amateur, unlike my longtime friend and intimate sharer of Voynich insights Justine-Hélène Le Goff, a holistic large-animal veterinarian serving the farming communities in the region of Quimper (Brittany). I cannot of course vouch for the accuracy of what she has come up with, and so far she is only willing to share the first three pages of her translation, nor will she reveal any of the methodological considerations by which she arrived at her interpretation. But I am confident, based on long and significant exposure to the workings of her exceptional mind, that whatever Justine-Hélène says about the mysterious manuscript is not to be ignored.

What follows is my faithful translation from the French of the materials Justine-Hélène has sent me, together with images of the first three manuscript pages themselves. It is recommended you read the translations (that is, my translation of her translation) first, and only then to move on to her footnotes (which I have also translated) and to read them consecutively. I will not be able to answer any questions you might have about the text, beyond the information she has provided, nor will Justine-Hélène be willing to answer them, if I've understood her uncharacteristically cryptic e-mails to me in this matter.

TRANSLATION

Page One

Among the stranger beliefs of Cocalus, who holds not a few, is this, that the germ drawn from a suitable race of plants may, inserted at the right time of month, midway between a woman’s last courses and her next, generate progeny no less human than what comes from human seed.

Would then that Cocalus kindly inform us which race of plants this might be, so that I, humble herbalist and keeper of the City’s garden, should no longer be compelled to search for it.

O, I have seen some unnatural things brought forth from failed implantations, grotesque little sports nipped in the bud by Nature who in her wisdom ensures that like ever proceed from like. I have seen dank vegetal masses that would have thrived in dark soil swiftly aborted for want of any humanity in them, or even animality, to guide them any further toward their proper end; for they had no proper end. I have seen a leaf-homunculus born who stalked along a branch like a green mantis for a brief moment, guttating sap out of his rachis as he went; too plant-like even properly to sweat for his vain struggle, he let out a small human cry, and expired.

I have no place in these endeavors. I am not a midwife or a philosopher, nor have I once opened a grimoire and sought to learn what it is not my place to know. And every book written by human hand, in truth, is a treasury of just such maledicted learning. So I have dedicated myself instead to the only book that opens itself to me faithfully, whose leaves enfold other leaves turned over and out and upward by the sun, by water, by assistance of bees, to the delight of honest men. I am an herbalist. But Cocalus wants other things from me, and Cocalus rules this City.

Page Two

I am grateful at least that Cocalus has others to tyrannize, and when he is taken with them I am at liberty to conduct my own investigations into the nature and properties, and as it were the artful combinatorics, of my plants.

By simple strokes have I lifted the rostella of sundry vegetabilia to expose their manly anthers, caught unawares self-contentedly producing pollen particulate or viscous, and then have I slathered it on the womanly stigma of another altogether different race of plant, yielding up forms unknown nor foreordained by any Creator — as pictured, for example, on this very page. No immortal souls are at stake in such generations as these, so I tell myself I am committing at worst venial sins and not mortal ones. Or at least that is how they would have come out on an earlier reckoning, before the old faith was prohibited and all memory of it lost.

Page Three

In my youth of course I indulged in such stunts as bringing forth a Boramez, or a so-called vegetable lamb. But this is an easy thing to do, and titillates gawkers, as when an unsuspecting coney is caused to disappear or a cicero-bean is launched through the eye of a needle at great distance. Even here no immortal soul was at stake, but at most a sensitive one. Yet my goal was never to titillate, but always to aid the inhabitants of our City through the identification and extraction of new simplicia for the improvement of our bodily health.

I have also perfected, as you can well see here, my Goddess, the skill of artistic counterfeit, faithfully reproducing for your delight these several figures of the races of plants of which I count myself, not pridefully, but only truthfully, the architect and progenitor. Nor need I mention my progress in the chifratory art, driven by necessity more than curiosity, for do you imagine for a second that Cocalus would tolerate such open transmission of news to you, who dwell outside the City? I can only hope that this progress in the chifratory art will be matched by yours in the dechifratory one. For how else, my Divine, can you ever hope to learn what I have to tell you?