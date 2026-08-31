The Hinternet

The Hinternet

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
10h

this is a tour de force... some of the best music writing I've read in a long time

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Lex Paulson's avatar
Lex Paulson
9hEdited

“Innocence and sex in complete cohabitation” is the best six-word elegy possible for this band — and maybe of 20th century music as a whole.

My one addition, since Ringo gets a bit of short shrift here — the pocket of the Beatles sound is the interplay between the three-part harmony and his indelible, Little Richard-influenced half-shuffle. Listen to any cover of an early Beatles song and the absence of the Ringo feel is the most glaring difference. “She said she said” and the groove for “Tomorrow never knows” are two *outstanding* drum performances, among his very best. And yes, sometimes being the universally beloved punster is precisely the role the cosmos needs playing.

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