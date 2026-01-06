Under the pen name of Mary Cadwalladr I often write about music from the 1950s and ‘60s, when I was not yet even a Necco wafer in my father’s glove compartment. I assume, when I write in this vein, that I am saying many things that must cause older people, with actual historical experience, to roll their eyes (though one of my greatest accomplishments last year was to have turned Greil Marcus on to the raw genius of Brenda Lee). I in turn roll my eyes at the things many younger people write about the music of the 1980s and ‘90s — but not when it’s Hinternet Associate Editor Sam Jennings doing the writing. We disagree on some substantial points concerning what the music of that period can “really” tell us about culture and history, and of all the artists he treats below Cat Power is the only one I’ve ever cared much about (ok, Janet Jackson too, I suppose, who was my first truly intense crush in her turn as Willis’s girlfriend on Diff’rent Strokes). But this is all productive disagreement, and never the sort to induce eye-rolling. Sam and I agree, fundamentally, that music criticism must not be merely an ornament of intellectual and material history, but is rather the clavis for understanding all of it — who we are and how we ended up here. Sam has promised eventually to supplement this masterful survol of the 1990s in music with a treatment of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There It Is)” (1993), for which we are all of course very eager. So play it all, again, Sam. —JSR

Cat Power, Moon Pix (1998)

