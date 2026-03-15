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We are very pleased to announce the Hinternet Foundation’s Inaugural Summer School, taking place Fridays and Saturdays, August 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22, at 11:00 Los Angeles / 14:00 New York / 19:00 London / 20:00 Paris (sorry Australasia!). The format this year will be entirely online.

Each year the Foundation’s Summer Schools will take a different approach to the question: “What Makes Us Human?” For our Inaugural Summer School we will be addressing this question through a sustained reflection on the current state and future prospects of humanistic inquiry.

Thanks to a generous financial contribution we are pleased to be able to offer this Summer School at no cost to participants. But the number of spots is limited to 15, so be sure to apply soon. You may find further information, as well as a link bringing you to the application page, here. The deadline for applications is June 1.

Our recent Declaration, “A Third Way for the Humanities”, explains some of the theoretical and practical considerations behind this initiative.

Apply for the Summer School

The Hinternet Foundation is a California-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity. Learn more about our programs here. Click below to make a tax-deductible donation!

Donate to the Hinternet Foundation

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