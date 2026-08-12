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I used to write regularly for the marvelous and utterly sui-generis Cabinet Magazine, and have very fond memories of that time. It was in writing for Cabinet that I began to find my voice as a non-fiction essayist, and to break free of the oppressive norm of enforced flatness that I had learned in graduate school. I was consistently satisfied with the work I was able to do at Cabinet, and can honestly say that my experience being edited by Sina Najafi and Jeff Kastner was the only case in my writing career when I came out feeling that the work was made better by the meticulously close readings of my editors. I doubt by contrast that I will ever bother to compile a similar archive of the far less substantial work I published with n+1 during roughly the same period, which always left me feeling alienated from the finished product, denatured and deformed as it was by an editorial crew that did not, to say the least, share my sensibility or my aims.

I have not reread most of this material in preparation for sharing it here, and I cannot say that I would be as satisfied with it now as I was at the time of its publication. But I have no doubt it bears some significant genetic relation to the work I’ve been doing here at The Hinternet these six years past.

I have shared the pdf version of my pieces wherever I have been able to find it, though that is not the case for nearly as many of them as I had expected when I first got the idea to create this little archive. Perhaps more pdf’s will resurface over time, and I will add them as they become available.

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Wonders Taken for Signs 517KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

“It’s All Dark,” Cabinet Magazine, Issue 50 — Money (Summer, 2013). On Johannes Kepler, Pink Floyd, the Soviet space program, etc.

“Louis Riel: Dissertation on Monads” (translation of Mémoire sur les Monades),” Cabinet Magazine, Issue 49 — Death (Spring, 2013).

Louis Riel, “Dissertation on Monads” (1885) 180KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Soul Is a Trapped Gas 230KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.“Leibniz’s Syrup of Ipecac,” Cabinet Magazine, Issue 36 — Dust (Fall, 2009). On you know who.

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