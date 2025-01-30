Continuing what is now our longstanding affirmative-action program for people named Sam (see here, here, and here), we are delighted to feature, in our “Future of Reading” series, this very clever piece from Sam Kahn. This Sam, like our other Sams, is a very sharp and prolific writer, whom you have likely already read at his excellent Substack, Castalia. But there is another reason we are particularly pleased to have this occasion to praise Sam today, and that is that he, together with Ross Barkan and Lou Bahet, has just launched an exciting new publication called The Metropolitan Review, which we fully expect to shake things up in our all-too dull and predictable literary culture. Our own Founding Editor has joined the editorial board, and in the future we expect all sorts of exotic new monsters to grow from the interfertility between that publication and The Hinternet. But let’s turn things over, without further preludizing, to Sam’s alter ego from the not-too-distant future, Brother Martin XoPo. —The Hinternet

Stay out of the way of machine evolution!