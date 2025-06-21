The Hinternet

The Hinternet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alina Stefanescu's avatar
Alina Stefanescu
2d

Love this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Digi WongaDude's avatar
Digi WongaDude
7h

I've got a brand new Substack, can I get some readers, possibly? Try this one (just published)

https://digiwongadude.substack.com/p/its-all-great-fun-til-someone-loses

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin Smith-Ruiu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture