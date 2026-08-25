The Hinternet

The Hinternet

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Douglas Arthur's avatar
Douglas Arthur
7h

Justin, I love you for this. And we must.

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Shelley Wilson's avatar
Shelley Wilson
8h

Dolly! I am not usamerican, but I have always hoped that Dolly and the great traditions and innovations in your music somehow represented the true usa, while the slimy, scuzzy politics of our times do not. Wishful thinking, I guess. Thanks for the Muleskinner Blues - just great.

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