The Hinternet

The Hinternet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Neal's avatar
Derek Neal
11h

Believe it or not I actually went over to your old blog a week or so ago as it seemed that there had been no JSR missive in a while. When I discovered that it wasn’t there I was shocked and dismayed, and I made do with an old n+1 article you wrote about renting an apartment in Berlin with an Arnold Schwarzenegger pinball machine. I realize this is getting extremely parasocial, but the loss of your work from your blog would’ve been a disaster, so thank you for putting this up. Substack readers probably don’t realize it but JSR has been putting out quality work on the internet for around 20 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
15h

What a treat, JSR 'juvenilia' in bulk, and for free! Yay, thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Justin Smith-Ruiu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture