The Hinternet

The Hinternet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Metzinger's avatar
Martha Metzinger
10h

Unfathomable mind, Beckett would have loved this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
stevan keane's avatar
stevan keane
4h

"subatomic fracking"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Justin Smith-Ruiu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture