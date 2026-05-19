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Jack Swan's avatar
Jack Swan
16h

This was a strangely touching anthem to the music of youth, crazed art in the soul. You captured the strain of melancholy in all perfect rock-and-roll. Thanks, Sam.

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Camila Hamel's avatar
Camila Hamel
20h

Pet Sounds is a perfect record. It means a lot to me too.

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