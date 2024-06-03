Those familiar with previous volumes of The Collected Works of Justin Smith-Ruiu will be well-positioned to appreciate the enormity of the challenges we as editors have faced in bringing this complex body of work before the public. For one thing, there remains considerable scholarly debate as to the proper placement of the boundary between our author’s fictional and non-fictional writings, and indeed as to whether such a boundary ought to or even can be placed at all. As is well-known, a major conference held at the University of Ghana in 2037 helped to shape the widespread consensus that throughout his life Smith-Ruiu systematically blurred the line between reality and narrativity. Although it is only towards the mid-2020s that he began reciting his well-known self-description —“What I am at heart is a storyteller… Who cares if any of it actually happened or not?!”—, all the same, we as scholars have a certain duty to set the posthumous record as straight as can be done. We have therefore collected here, in the present volume, a first set of works that are indisputably fictional in nature, or at least primarily fictional, even if they all continue, as Smith-Ruiu often said he sought to do, in the spirit of Walt Whitman, to “kiss reality lovingly”.

We hope within the next decade to be able to issue Volume 3 of the present Series (“Fiction”), though, as is all too well-known, from around early 2025 until his untimely death the difficulty of any certain determination of genre only increases, to the extent that one respected scholar, Mārtiņš Gudļevskis, recently declared: “We might as well publish Smith-Ruiu’s late work completely at random. Just throw it out there. No editorial effort can impose any order whatsoever on this matted heap.” He goes on to compare Smith-Ruiu’s work to a pack-rat’s midden (genus Neotoma), composed of sundry debris dragged back to the animal’s nest, and given its “principle of unity” only through the crystallization process that occurs after this burrowing mammal has urinated over its scavenged treasures. We confess that Gudļevskis has lost us somewhat with his irrepressible taste for free-ranging analogies, but still, the point stands: we ourselves cannot help but wonder, as Smith-Ruiu’s editors, whether it would not have been more faithful to his actual body of work simply to have released it all in a haphazard and scattershot manner.

Whatever the case may be, here we are proud to bring to the reading public, for the first time, a collection of the twenty “canonical” short works from Smith-Ruiu’s early period as a fiction writer — that is, the twenty works whose status as fiction is more or less undisputed. Because this volume is intended for an English-speaking audience, we have elected not to include « Tout simplement oufs », which caused such a furor in the Francophone world, and in the late 2020s somehow ended up as a graffiti motif, in combination with the likeness of Yosemite Sam, blighting the rough landscapes of post-industrial Wallonia.

Because the two of us are well outside of our particular area of competence here —namely, Smith-Ruiu’s philosophical, metaphilosophical, quasiphilosophical, paraphilosophical, and subphilosophical writings—, we have decided, in the present volume, to invite a group of distinguished authors and scholars to introduce each of the works. As usual, we hope you will make the effort to work through these challenging pieces.

—Jared Oyuwole and Pippy Genovese

Chalk Farm, March 2049