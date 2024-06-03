Selected Short Fiction of Justin Smith-Ruiu, 2022-2024
Series IV, Vol. 2 of The Collected Works of Justin Smith-Ruiu, eds. Jared Oyuwole and Pippy Genovese, London, 2049.
Those familiar with previous volumes of The Collected Works of Justin Smith-Ruiu will be well-positioned to appreciate the enormity of the challenges we as editors have faced in bringing this complex body of work before the public. For one thing, there remains considerable scholarly debate as to the proper placement of the boundary between our author’s fictional and non-fictional writings, and indeed as to whether such a boundary ought to or even can be placed at all. As is well-known, a major conference held at the University of Ghana in 2037 helped to shape the widespread consensus that throughout his life Smith-Ruiu systematically blurred the line between reality and narrativity. Although it is only towards the mid-2020s that he began reciting his well-known self-description —“What I am at heart is a storyteller… Who cares if any of it actually happened or not?!”—, all the same, we as scholars have a certain duty to set the posthumous record as straight as can be done. We have therefore collected here, in the present volume, a first set of works that are indisputably fictional in nature, or at least primarily fictional, even if they all continue, as Smith-Ruiu often said he sought to do, in the spirit of Walt Whitman, to “kiss reality lovingly”.
We hope within the next decade to be able to issue Volume 3 of the present Series (“Fiction”), though, as is all too well-known, from around early 2025 until his untimely death the difficulty of any certain determination of genre only increases, to the extent that one respected scholar, Mārtiņš Gudļevskis, recently declared: “We might as well publish Smith-Ruiu’s late work completely at random. Just throw it out there. No editorial effort can impose any order whatsoever on this matted heap.” He goes on to compare Smith-Ruiu’s work to a pack-rat’s midden (genus Neotoma), composed of sundry debris dragged back to the animal’s nest, and given its “principle of unity” only through the crystallization process that occurs after this burrowing mammal has urinated over its scavenged treasures. We confess that Gudļevskis has lost us somewhat with his irrepressible taste for free-ranging analogies, but still, the point stands: we ourselves cannot help but wonder, as Smith-Ruiu’s editors, whether it would not have been more faithful to his actual body of work simply to have released it all in a haphazard and scattershot manner.
Whatever the case may be, here we are proud to bring to the reading public, for the first time, a collection of the twenty “canonical” short works from Smith-Ruiu’s early period as a fiction writer — that is, the twenty works whose status as fiction is more or less undisputed. Because this volume is intended for an English-speaking audience, we have elected not to include « Tout simplement oufs », which caused such a furor in the Francophone world, and in the late 2020s somehow ended up as a graffiti motif, in combination with the likeness of Yosemite Sam, blighting the rough landscapes of post-industrial Wallonia.
Because the two of us are well outside of our particular area of competence here —namely, Smith-Ruiu’s philosophical, metaphilosophical, quasiphilosophical, paraphilosophical, and subphilosophical writings—, we have decided, in the present volume, to invite a group of distinguished authors and scholars to introduce each of the works. As usual, we hope you will make the effort to work through these challenging pieces.
—Jared Oyuwole and Pippy Genovese
Chalk Farm, March 2049
“The Storyteller”, March 2024. It is widely agreed that with this story Justin Smith-Ruiu finally, after many failed attempts, succeeded in his effort to innovate a new pathway for “metaphysical auto-fiction”. Here we find him obsessively focused on himself, as is often the case (far too often, according to many detractors), but now from what appears to be a genuinely transcendental perspective. This, as even Mārtiņš Gudļevskis has had to concede, is nothing less than full-throttle Platonist myth-making for a moment in history that had, circa 2024, almost forgotten just what a world-shaping force myth can be. —Annie Kramnick
“All the Feels (Eels)”, January 2024. Long underappreciated, and often cited as a clear expression of Smith-Ruiu’s growing detachment from reality, “All the Feels (Eels)” is now considered to be not only his “zaniest” story ever, but also an extremely insightful and prescient exploration of the risks associated with affect-rich AI technologies — risks we understand all too well today. “Eels”, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is also among the first stories —though this cannot be determined with certainty— in which Smith-Ruiu blends his own work with text generated by AI, thus pioneering the trend of “hybrid writing” that would be so widely imitated over the course of the 2030s and ‘40s. —Corey Apelfeld
“The Seat of the Soul”, September 2023. This story displays Smith-Ruiu’s knack for “metaphysical gothic space-horror” at its best. “It’s like if Alien met the Enneads… in a dungeon where both were being held prisoner by Horace Walpole,” Sylvestre-Xavier Tran wrote in a glowing review of the 2027 film adaptation by Lyubov Borisova. This is also among the first of several stories written between 2023 and 2031 in which the central character is forced to examine his complex relationship with his brother. Why was Smith-Ruiu, who had one sister but no male siblings, so interested in the special character of this particular bond? —Réjean Vieux-Corbeau
“Boogaloo: Variation on a Grotesque Theme from E. A. Poe”, October 2022. Doctor is still trying to convince me these bruises on my calves (calfs?) must have come from collision with a coffee table or other furniture. Says impact wasn’t hard enough to notice when it happened, but still hard enough to bruise. I might believe him if it were just one of the calves, but both? I’d share photos here, but Jared and Pippy say that’s not appropriate for a scholarly “book”. Come on, it’s 2049. No actual book has been published in over two decades. They’re just posting on the internet like the rest of us. Anyhow, “Boogaloo”: great story. Not quite Poe-level, let’s be honest, but Smith-Ruiu was certainly giving it the old college try, so go ahead and read it if you like. —Joyce Carol Oates
