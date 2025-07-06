The Hinternet

The Hinternet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Truesdale's avatar
Jay Truesdale
5h

What if the professional sport is Demolition Derby (the only TRUE American sport)? Shirley an exception can be made?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Justin Smith-Ruiu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture