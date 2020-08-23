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Masthead
Founding Editor
Justin Smith-Ruiu
Managing Editors
Hélène Le Goff
David Lamb
Olivia Ward-Jackson
Associate Editors
Jonah Dunch
Oladejo Abdullah Feranmi
Sophia Fiedler
Cora Hermary
Sam Jennings
Jessie Kindig
Thomas Peermohamed Lambert
Cal Revely-Calder
Contributing Editors
Blaise Agüera y Arcas
Mary Cadwalladr
Kenny Koontz
Sam Kriss
Cisco T. Laertes
Eigil zu Tage-Ravn
Rawn Riddle
Hinternet Production Laboratories
David Lamb
Justin Smith-Ruiu
Interns
Augustus Wellner
Eglantine Zaïtseva
Eternal Editors
Thomas Browne
Robert Burton
Ralph Cudworth
Mary MacLane
Pliny the Elder
Samuel Constantin de Rafinesque
Isidore of Seville
St. Teresa of Ávila
Izaak Walton
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