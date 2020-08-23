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Justin Smith-Ruiu

Managing Editors

Hélène Le Goff

David Lamb

Olivia Ward-Jackson

Associate Editors

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Oladejo Abdullah Feranmi

Sophia Fiedler

Cora Hermary

Sam Jennings

Jessie Kindig

Thomas Peermohamed Lambert

Cal Revely-Calder

Contributing Editors

Blaise Agüera y Arcas

Mary Cadwalladr

Kenny Koontz

Sam Kriss

Cisco T. Laertes

Eigil zu Tage-Ravn

Rawn Riddle

Hinternet Production Laboratories

David Lamb

Justin Smith-Ruiu

Interns

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Eglantine Zaïtseva

Eternal Editors

Thomas Browne

Robert Burton

Ralph Cudworth

Mary MacLane

Pliny the Elder

Samuel Constantin de Rafinesque

Isidore of Seville

St. Teresa of Ávila

Izaak Walton

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