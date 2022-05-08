Share this postThe HinternetThe MoholeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFictionsThe Mohole3Share this postThe HinternetThe MoholeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:56-25:56Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Mohole(Audio Version)Justin Smith-RuiuMay 08, 20223Share this postThe HinternetThe MoholeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribeFictionsParafictions, Metafictions, Auto-Science-Fictions, and Assorted UnclassifiablesParafictions, Metafictions, Auto-Science-Fictions, and Assorted UnclassifiablesSubscribeAuthorsJustin Smith-RuiuRecent EpisodesGuest Work from the To-ComeAug 18, 2024 • Justin Smith-Ruiu