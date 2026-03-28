Part One, a translation of manuscript pages 1-3, is here.

Part Two, a translation of manuscript pages 4-8, is here.

High-resolution images of the entire manuscript are available here (Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Yale University, ms 408).

Page 9

I was only a young man, yet I distinctly recall the unease I felt when the Glaziers emerged as the City’s most revered class of men. They set about pouring sand into their furnaces, devising new ways to make glass as thick as bricks yet as translucent as air. No one could have imagined before their efforts began what wonders may be conjured out of heat and silica, ingenuity and persistence.

We live beneath glass here in the City, all the time, but we are reminded of this in practice only when we attempt to walk away from it, or when, as happens several times a day, we hear the sad thunk of an oblivious bird, and then look up to see it sliding down the invisible slope. And of course we are constantly reminded of the dome by the Glaziers themselves, who have by now made it official doctrine in the City that there are twenty-seven celestial spheres in all, the closest of them being the one they themselves built, which, they insist, shares in the same nature as the most distant and empyrean of them all.

Page 10

The children of the City —can we even call them that? anyhow the Citizens generated after the construction of the dome— do not know that it was constructed at all. They believe it is as fixed and eternal as the other twenty-six spheres, and that it is paired, beneath the ground, with a complementary hemisphere invisible to us. But you cannot erase the memories of those of us old enough to have been here before its construction. You can kill us, which seems to have been one of the strategies Cocalus considered some years back, though in the end he understood he needed us for our expertise in sundry fields, such as mine, in botany.

Page 11

We are permitted to live, on the condition that we silence ourselves in the presence of the hatchlings (as I’ve taken to calling them). A few years ago one dour little androgyne of ten or so came to me to ask how, as it is rumored, I can know the patterns of the zodiac on the reverse side of the dome, given that there is no way to travel out of the hemisphere within which we are generated and corrupted. This was during the “great thinning”, and straightaway I suspected a Glazier had sent him to trick me into betraying my knowledge, for which I would have faced certain death. Glaziers are never to be trusted, given the favor Cocalus extends to them, and least of all when the Citizens’ numbers are being thinned on his express orders, in view of some supposed need for what the Glaziers call “equilibrium”. I therefore could not tell the hatchling that its question was doubly misinformed: for we do not know the shape of the zodiac on the other side of the world (which in the old geography is nothing other than the Antipodes), while there most certainly is a way out of this dome-covered City of ours. I know the way well, and someday I will find the courage to take it.

Page 12

There are, more precisely, two ways. The first is obvious, though the hatchlings would never think to consider it: the dome penetrates only six ells into the ground at its deepest. One could easily dig under it within the space of a dark night, provided one were careful to avoid the wolf patrols (or whatever the beast-keepers are now calling their cross-bred monsters; that is not my concern, as I am a botanist and know only of plants, and of the insects that aid and harm them).

The other way is through the baths, which even the smallest hatchling knows to bubble up from deep thermal springs. But the rites of generation and hatching that occur there are so codified, taking place only at the surface, so that no one in these many years has bothered to plunge into them just ten ells or so down, to find the many passages leading to caverns filled with dark pools and dank air, great calcitic foyers shot through with openings, leading out in hundreds of different directions, some of them dead-ends, but many opening up on the earth’s surface well beyond the City. Even among the elders this is not common knowledge. My blood-brother Cacus knew, and he knew I knew, because we used to explore these passageways together as boys. But Cacus was thinned. Cocalus having decided on the name of the mythological cow-thief for my friend, he subsequently decided that this name he himself made up must be reflective of a bad character — and now I am the only one left who knows. Well, I and Cocalus, but he does not know that I know.

Page 13

Surely you do not need to know all these details, my Goddess. Let us reminisce instead, for that is far more pleasing than to learn the layout of our City. Do you recall our visit to the baths at Montecatini, where out of decorated spa-cups the plague victims drank the earth’s hot mineral broth in desperate hope for a cure?

I was a fool, my Love — I thought the very fact that you were beside me was enough to keep me safe. And I suppose there is no evidence it did not, for I did not fall ill, nor did you, but we both stripped bare and floated arm in arm, naked, like lily-pads in the hot baths at night, when the sick had all wandered off to sleep or to die.

Page 14

I told you then that before I came north as a young man I thought all the little flies flew in from torrid Libya, loved the heat, and were found little further up the boot than my own hometown. Yet there they were still, in the Tuscan marshes in autumn; we were shivering as we stripped, and they swarmed around us as if preparing to draw blood. But they did not, and then we dove in, and were protected by the salty water.

I sang to you like a troubadour in Occitan — words of love as if I were joking. But if I joked, it is only because I was a coward, and could only speak truth by pretending I was insincere. As I recall there is another Occitan ditty that speaks of just this sort of cowardice, though that is not the one I sang. Anyhow I assumed you knew the truth. I assumed the little flies and the bogs and the night themselves could not fail to see the truth of my Love for you.

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