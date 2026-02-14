It’s here at last: the long awaited release of the new audioplay from “narrative ambient” pioneers Hinternet Production Laboratories! Following on last year’s critically acclaimed 47° 31’02” N, 5° 55’12” W, the duo’s latest work is the reconstruction of a conversation between Hinternet Corporation researcher Pippy Genovese and the Sempitern JSR-2050, a primitive chatbot now known to have been responsible for much of the work published by The Hinternet throughout its early years. But is this just a conversation? Or is Dr. Genovese operating with hidden motives? What is really happening here?

