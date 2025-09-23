This is just a quick reminder that you are heartily invited to attend the virtual book launch for On Drugs: Psychedelics, Philosophy, and the Nature of Reality, via Substack livestream, which will take place later today (20:00 Paris / 19:00 London / 14:00 NY / 11:00 SF), the book’s official pub day.

You can join the event by clicking here.

The launch is for paid subscribers only. Click on the Subscribe button below if you are not a paid subscriber yet!

Read yesterday’s post for a comprehensive round-up of all of the book’s press coverage so far.

Order the book by clicking on the cover image below:

I’m eager to see you there!

—JSR