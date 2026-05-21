The deadline to apply for the Hinternet Foundation Summer School on the future of humanistic inquiry is JUNE 1. Apply now!

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General Information

This online summer school, led by Justin Smith-Ruiu, will explore the contemporary crisis of the humanities as part of a broader transformation in the technologies, institutions, and practices through which human beings preserve memory, cultivate freedom, and transmit tradition. We will examine both the historical emergence of the modern research university and the technological conditions now contributing to its transformation (and perhaps to its collapse). Throughout, participants will work collaboratively and experimentally, in a think-tank spirit, toward the development of new forms of humanistic inquiry and new educational models for the Hinternet Foundation itself.

This will be a reading-intensive course. Participants should expect substantial weekly reading and sustained discussion. The purpose of the course is not simply to analyze the crisis of the humanities from a distance, but to participate directly in shaping possible futures for humanistic education in a historically and theoretically informed way. In this respect, participants should think of themselves as collaborators and founding interlocutors in an ongoing institution-building project.

We strive to be neither technophobes nor -philes, but cautious and critical explorers. In this light, a central question running through the seminar will concern the role of new technologies in humanistic life. What would it take for our emerging technological tools to become instruments of humanistic cultivation rather than obstacles to it? Might large language models and other generative systems be approached as potentially productive partners in humanistic inquiry? Participants will be invited to keep a record of their own LLM usage in connection with the seminar, and to reflect critically on the promises such technologies may hold for new forms of inquiry, as well as on their limits, distortions, and risks.

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Seminar Format

Each session will last two hours, 10:00-12:00 PST / 13:00-15:00 EST / 18:00-20:00 UK / 19:00-21:00 CET

From 0:00–0:50, the instructor, or an invited guest speaker, will present the session’s readings and attempt to tie them to the broader theoretical and programmatic aims of the course. This portion will be recorded and archived on the Hinternet Foundation website and on YouTube.

From 0:50–1:20, a participant volunteer will offer a response, commentary, or supplementary presentation. This portion may also be archived if the presenter wishes.

From 1:20–2:00, the session will open into general discussion and collaborative reflection. This portion will remain unrecorded.

Course Requirements

Attendance at all six sessions is expected. Beyond this, there are no formal requirements. Participants will be invited, though not required, to volunteer to give the scheduled presentations in response to the weekly materials. Participants will also be invited to submit final work related to the themes of the seminar. This work may take a straightforwardly scholarly, analytic, or explicative form, or it may involve a more creative and experimental dimension. Further details concerning final submissions and publication possibilities will be provided as the seminar approaches.

Participants who submit final work will receive feedback, and, where appropriate, may be invited to publish their work through The Hinternet.

There are no prerequisites for participation.

Thanks to generous funding received by the Hinternet Foundation, participation in the summer school is free of charge.

Please contact our Summer School Teaching Assistant and Course Coordinator Sophia Fiedler (sophia.fiedler@hinternetfoundation.org) with any questions.

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Provisional Program

Session 1 — The Challenge: Continuity in an Age of Technological Disruption

August 7

Readings

Leitmotifs

Generative AI and the transformation of intellectual life

The collapse of universitarian humanism; attention

Memory and technological mediation

Para-academic futures and new institution-building

Session 2 — Towards a New Division of the Sciences

August 8

Readings

Leitmotifs

The historical emergence of disciplinarity

The classification and organization of knowledge in historical perspective

Memory, method, and intellectual authority

Session 3 — Towards a New Art of Memory

August 14

Readings

Leitmotifs

Orality and literacy

Literacy as technology

Oral tradition as archive

Alternatives to textual knowledge transmission

Session 4 — What About Nature?

August 15

Readings

Leitmotifs

The moral authority of nature

Nature, wonder, and self-cultivation

STEM — allies or aliens?

Nature as object versus nature as interlocutor

Session 5 — What About Art?

August 21

Readings

Leitmotifs

Aesthetic education and freedom

Philosophy as conceptual creation

The place of creativity in the humanities

Cultivating the historical imagination

Session 6 — What For? Humanism, Self-Cultivation, and Freedom

August 22

Readings

Friedrich Schiller, Letters on the Aesthetic Education of Man (continued)

Ignatius of Loyola, Spiritual Exercises (1522-24)

The Mīmāṁsā Sūtras (3rd century, BCE) (selections)

Pierre Hadot, Philosophy as a Way of Life: Spiritual Exercises from Socrates to Foucault (2002)

Leitmotifs

Spiritual exercises and technologies of the self

Self-cultivation as humanistic practice

Freedom, discipline, and attention

Humanism as a form of life

APPLY NOW! THE DEADLINE IS JUNE 1!

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The Hinternet Foundation is a California-registered 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowable by law.

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