Agnes and Justin on Robert Musil’s “The Man Without Qualities”

Ulrich, the protagonist of Robert Musil’s unfinished and perhaps unfinishable novel, The Man Without Qualities (1930-1944), is a philosopher in denial. In the waning days of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Musil’s hero, torn between various love affairs, rages against the limits of philosophy and the futility of thought. “Philosophers are violent and aggressive persons,” he despairs, “who, having no army at their disposal, bring the world into subjection to themselves by means of locking it up in a system.”

And so it is with some relief that I announce that a true philosopher by both vocation and avocation —the singular Agnes Callard— will be defending her profession on this episode of the Hinternet Symposium, where she and Justin Smith-Ruiu discuss one of the great works of modernist literature. For both Justin and Agnes, The Man Without Qualities is a novel heavy with nostalgia. Both came across Robert Musil while learning German as graduate students, and both retain a fondness for his tortured protagonist’s esoteric displays of anti-philosophy.

