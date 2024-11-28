Talking Trump, RFK Jr., Epistemic Collapse, &c.

We recently had two much discussed pieces here at The Hinternet: “The Trump Restoration” and “The Internet Is Killing Science Too”. Like other publications confronting the stark reality that almost nobody actually reads anymore, we have decided periodically to supplement our most popular pieces with parallel podcast conversations about them.
This is no…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hinternet to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.