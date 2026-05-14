Get 75% off for 1 year

I’ll try to keep this brief. I am still doing my best to stay true to my promise to take a “book leave”, though in truth this has hardly slowed down the rate of publication here at The Hinternet. I am just now finishing up revisions on my manuscript and circulating it to a handful of judicious critics and careful readers. Once it’s in their hands, I will finally be able to return more committedly to other things.

But for now, just three items.

First, we were delighted to read the kind words Maya Hawke had for The Hinternet in a recent interview with the LA Times. Modesty prevents us from quoting —if not from pointing in the general direction of— her actual words of praise, but you are invited to read the whole piece and to discover them for yourself, among other compelling insights into Maya’s life and work and creative sensibility. We had a blast writing both her recent album bio, as well as the more extensive metafictional album review that appeared this past weekend. Go read it, if you have not done so yet. We are very happy to count Maya among the true friends and spiritual fellow-travelers of The Hinternet, and honored that she invited us to contribute our paratextual ornament to the multimedia package that is Maitreya Corso. What a thing!

Second, the deadline for the Hinternet Foundation’s August Summer School, “Whither the Humanities?” (or “W(h)ither the Humanities?” as some have taken to calling it) is fast approaching: June 1. We will publish the complete syllabus in mid-June. In the meantime, you can learn more about the summer school here, and you can read about some of the theoretical reflections behind our decision to host it here. We only have 15 slots, and they’re filling up fast, so please don’t delay if this is of interest to you. If you have any general queries about the summer school, please write to our programs associate Sophia Fiedler at sophia.fiedler -at- hinternetfoundation -dot- org.

Apply to participate in the Hinternet Foundation Summer School,

“WHITHER THE HUMANITIES?”,

taking place in August, 2026. Application deadline June 1.

Apply for the Summer School

Third, do not forget to register for the Hinternet Foundation Inaugural Summit, Generative Humanity: Writing, Art, and Humanism in the Age of AI. which will take place in Paris on November 23. Seats are filling up fast! Confirmed speakers include Blaise Agüera y Arcas, D. Graham Burnett, Natasha Dow-Schüll, Marco Roth, Maya Vinokour, and Leif Weatherby. The complete program will be made available in early June. Click on the image below to register!

The Hinternet Foundation is a California-registered 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowable by law.

Donate to the Hinternet Foundation

Share The Hinternet

Give a gift subscription

Get 75% off for 1 year