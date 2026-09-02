We had an enjoyable discussion last night, laying out the lessons and purposes of the upcoming Hinternet Foundation course, “Clavis: The Voynich Manuscript, the Riverbank Institute, and the Philosophical Origins of the American Military-Information-Technology Complex”. Watch the recording if you’re still on the fence about applying!

The deadline is September 15, which means you have only two weeks from yesterday, so get moving! There is a limited number of spots, and they’re filling up fast. The course dates are October 1 to November 12. Click below to apply!

Apply for the Voynich Manuscript course!

Thank you Michael Dean, Kevin LaTorre, Tony Bozanich, Cindy Holmes, Jean Richter, and many others for tuning into the livestream!

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