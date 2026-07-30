The Hinternet

The Hinternet

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On Zola's “Nana” (1880)

Plus, the Hinternet Team Wishes Our Founding Editor a Happy Birthday
Hinternet Editorial Board
∙ Paid

As you can establish for yourselves from English, Dutch, Standard Arabic, or Egyptian Arabic Wikipedia, it’s JSR’s 54th birthday. He tells us: “I’m not lifting a finger for anything Hinternet-related today. Leave it to the interns.” The interns, meanwhile, Augurs and Eglantine, have deemed our Founding Editor “old af” — as if that were a reason to dismiss their work-tasks, rather than to take them all the more seriously, just as we see when a master craftsman, in approximation of the perfect and eternal quiescence of the Unmoved Mover, causes his apprentice artisans to work all the more diligently not by “showing how its done” —no, for his years of showing are behind him now—, but simply by existing.

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