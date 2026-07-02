Sideways Reflexions on the Philosophy of Translation

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview271Sideways Reflexions on the Philosophy of TranslationPlus, The Oort Cloud Review Is Now Available for Pre-Order! Also, Hinternet T-Shirts, Hoodies, and, It Goes without Saying, Totes!Hinternet Editorial BoardJul 02, 2026∙ Paid271Share1. Hinternet Summer Literature LivestreamsWe had a wonderful first session of the Hinternet Summer Literature Livestreams. in which we discussed, among other things, Ryle, Quine, Cassin, Diagne, Sapi…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Hinternet SymposionBig Ideas, Pursued ObsessivelyBig Ideas, Pursued ObsessivelySubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeHinternet Editorial BoardRecent EpisodesOn Drugs Pub-Day LivestreamOct 2, 2025 • Justin Smith-RuiuAn Experiment on a Bird in the Air PumpAug 5, 2025 • Can Eskinazi and Hinternet Editorial BoardThe XylonetAug 8, 2022 • Justin Smith-RuiuChronoSwooping (Audio Version)Jul 17, 2022 • Justin Smith-RuiuDo We See Through an Ultrasound?Jun 30, 2022 • Justin Smith-RuiuNo Minds Without Other Minds (Audio Version)Jun 19, 2022 • Justin Smith-RuiuNotes on the Vibe Shift (Audio Version)Jun 5, 2022 • Justin Smith-Ruiu