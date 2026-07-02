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Sideways Reflexions on the Philosophy of Translation

Plus, The Oort Cloud Review Is Now Available for Pre-Order! Also, Hinternet T-Shirts, Hoodies, and, It Goes without Saying, Totes!
Hinternet Editorial Board
Jul 02, 2026
∙ Paid

1. Hinternet Summer Literature Livestreams

We had a wonderful first session of the Hinternet Summer Literature Livestreams. in which we discussed, among other things, Ryle, Quine, Cassin, Diagne, Sapi…

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