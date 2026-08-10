Introduction to the Philosophy of Leibniz

We had a great second session of our August livestream course on the philosophy of G. W. Leibniz. We fear we forgot to make it paid-subscriber-only this time — there were a lot of people there. The recording is paywalled, as is the subscriber chat where we are posting the relevant reading materials and updates.
A transcript of today’s session is also available, below the paywall.
Be sure to upgrade to a paid subscription to join us for the remaining sessions. See you next week!
Transcript below
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