Discussion about this post

Judith Stove
2d

Dear H, thanks for this. I must say that it is a new idea to me that analytic philosophy may be more accessible than other intellectual pursuits to students from less privileged backgrounds. The professor who claimed as much seemed to think it a good thing to 'read small amounts of things very closely.' Wouldn't it bring more joy to read a lot of things, even 'upper-class things'? And it might improve one's skills, as well as one's life in general.

Ken1
2dEdited

Justin, I relish this piece as much as most of what you write. What struck me most personally, however, was your use of the past tense in referring to Alasdair MacIntyre's philosophical understanding. I instantly inferred that you were conveying that he had died, a fact I quickly established with an internet search. This transition was not all that unexpected to me, since I had spoken with him a couple of years ago and had been trying to keep abreast of his health status more diligently since then.

Alasdair was my advisor in the Boston University Philosophy Department's graduate school program back in the mid-to-late '70s. I held him in great respect for his intellectual breadth, synthetic, pluralistic philosophical perspective that you mentioned and teaching skills, as well as for his friendship, profound humanity and wickedly acerbic wit. He was one of the planet's preeminent moral philosophical figures over the past 100 years, and the unique moral philosophy he forged are likely to survive him for at least several hundred more.

