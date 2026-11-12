The Oort Cloud Review London Launch

In case you missed us live yesterday evening, we are happy to share this recording of the livestream of our UK launch of The Oort Cloud Review, which took place at the Camden Art Centre in London. The room was packed and the spirits were high.

We were surprised to notice, upon emerging from the Channel tunnel, that everything in this island fortress nation has shifted 90 degrees since our last visit, for reasons no one can quite explain. The Britons themselves deny it is even happening, and perhaps do not even notice. Accordingly you must tilt your head to the side by the same number of degrees to simulate the ordinary horizontal perception that still prevails, at least for now, on the continent. The video is also extremely grainy and lo-fi, which can be more easily explained, we think, by appeal to Hélène’s cost-cutting efforts, which have left us with a pretty inadequate Orange international roaming plan on our company cellphones.

The video looks like shit, in short, but the audio is just fine, which means that this is a very good occasion to hear Sam Kriss, Sam Jennings and JSR in action, and to gain some idea of what more is in store for you when you order the OCR, which you will surely end up doing.

Order the Oort Cloud Review

If you are UK-based but were not present, do not order the OCR by the usual means. Sam Jennings is now our point-man for UK sales, and you should be in touch with him or with JSR by DM to learn how to get your copy. Please note: it is only by going through Sam that UK residents are able to pay only the $40 USD (£30 GBP) ticket price, without paying double that amount for shipping. In other words, relative to what you would otherwise be paying by ordering via the Hat&Beard website, getting it from Sam instead effectively means a 50% discount — while supplies last!

This recording is for subscribers only, and just one more of the many reasons you need to be subscribing to The Hinternet. For now you can still do so at a significant 50% discount for the first year!

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