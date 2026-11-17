Leif and I recorded this livestream conversation yesterday, in anticipation of the Hinternet Foundation Inaugural Summit, at the Gaîté Lyrique in Paris, this coming Monday, November 23. Register now!
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In Conversation with Leif Weatherby
On Cultural A.I., Remainder Humanism, the Enduring Relevance of Structuralism, &c.
Livestreams & Podcasts
Extremely large ideas, processed through the human larynx.Extremely large ideas, processed through the human larynx.
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