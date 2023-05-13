Justin Smith-Ruiu’s Hinternet
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Index of Coincidence
Voynich, Part III
May 13
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
20
6
Share this post
The Index of Coincidence
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
“JEHS”, RIP (2001-2023)
Plus Some Exciting New Developments at The Hinternet
May 3
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
35
21
Share this post
“JEHS”, RIP (2001-2023)
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
April 2023
Notes on the Great Dematerialization
Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
Apr 24
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
33
2
Share this post
Notes on the Great Dematerialization
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Cull the Robo-Dogs, Cherish the Dirt-Clods
On AI, the Pathetic Fallacy, and the Boundaries of Community
Apr 15
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
26
5
Share this post
Cull the Robo-Dogs, Cherish the Dirt-Clods
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
My Dinners with GPT-4
The Complete Transcripts
Apr 5
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
33
29
Share this post
My Dinners with GPT-4
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
March 2023
GPT-4 Is Really Quite Stupid
Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
Mar 30
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
68
22
Share this post
GPT-4 Is Really Quite Stupid
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
About Town
On the Lit-World Party Circuit, Agnes Callard, Vernacular Philosophy, Nick Cave, &c.
Mar 25
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
15
9
Share this post
About Town
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Friedman’s Universal Key
This is a piece I wrote back in 2023, but didn’t manage to get published before the war broke out and put all our projects on hold. In compliance with…
Mar 12
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
26
7
Share this post
Friedman’s Universal Key
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Cultural Recursion
The Esoteric Doctrine: Part Two
Mar 6
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
18
5
Share this post
Cultural Recursion
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
February 2023
The Esoteric Doctrine
Part One: How I Really Feel about Writing
Feb 19
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
26
6
Share this post
The Esoteric Doctrine
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
The Transmutean Hypotheses
Plus: Some Important Substack Business
Feb 5
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
39
20
Share this post
The Transmutean Hypotheses
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
January 2023
Francine
Dear readers, I am still in the middle of a solid two months of non-stop travel. As a result, I am again unable to write an original Substack piece this…
Jan 15
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
18
9
Share this post
Francine
www.the-hinternet.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
© 2023 Justin Smith-Ruiu
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts