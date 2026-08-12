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July 2026

On Zola's “Nana” (1880)
Plus, the Hinternet Team Wishes Our Founding Editor a Happy Birthday
  Hinternet Editorial Board
1:19:52
“Theater Kids”: On Zola’s Nana (1880)
Our Final Summer Livestream Literature Salon, Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29!
  Hinternet Editorial Board
Skewered!
Notes on the Cultural Processing of Violence
  Justin Smith-Ruiu
Madame de Sévigné, Saint-Simon, Norbert Elias, Proust, Pepys, Al Bundy, Etc.
Hinternet Summer Literature Salon Series #4
  Hinternet Editorial Board
1:09:23
Homer and other Guslars
Plus, Madame de Sévigné, Saint-Simon, Proust, Leibniz, and Other Préoccupations de longue date
  Hinternet Editorial Board
The Substack Cloaca
I’m certainly not going to say “no one reads anymore,” a phrase that has by now degenerated into one of those non-thoughts that do so much to drive…
  Justin Smith-Ruiu
Back from the Oort Cloud
An Interview with JSR in PLOOI Magazine
  Hinternet Editorial Board
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