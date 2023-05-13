Justin Smith-Ruiu’s Hinternet

Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Index of Coincidence
Voynich, Part III
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
6
“JEHS”, RIP (2001-2023)
Plus Some Exciting New Developments at The Hinternet
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
21
April 2023
Notes on the Great Dematerialization
Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
2
Cull the Robo-Dogs, Cherish the Dirt-Clods
On AI, the Pathetic Fallacy, and the Boundaries of Community
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
5
My Dinners with GPT-4
The Complete Transcripts
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
29
March 2023
GPT-4 Is Really Quite Stupid
Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
22
About Town
On the Lit-World Party Circuit, Agnes Callard, Vernacular Philosophy, Nick Cave, &c.
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
9
Friedman’s Universal Key
This is a piece I wrote back in 2023, but didn’t manage to get published before the war broke out and put all our projects on hold. In compliance with…
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
7
Cultural Recursion
The Esoteric Doctrine: Part Two
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
5
February 2023
The Esoteric Doctrine
Part One: How I Really Feel about Writing
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
6
The Transmutean Hypotheses
Plus: Some Important Substack Business
 • 
Justin Smith-Ruiu
20
January 2023
© 2023 Justin Smith-Ruiu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing