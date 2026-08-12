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Writing for Cabinet Magazine
A Complete Archive of My Work, 2009-2020
Aug 12
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Justin Smith-Ruiu
31
1
1
Introduction to the Philosophy of Leibniz
Session 2 — Monads and Corporeal Substance
Aug 10
•
Hinternet Editorial Board
17
1:47:41
Introduction to the Philosophy of G. W. Leibniz
Session 1 — Complete Concepts, Infinite Analysis, Contingency and Necessity
Aug 4
•
Hinternet Editorial Board
18
1
1:55:09
The Dynamics of the Egg
An Excerpt in Translation from Céline Curiol’s Latest Novel
Aug 2
•
Celine Curiol
and
Hinternet Editorial Board
29
4
4
La Dynamique de l’œuf
Un extrait du dernier roman de Céline Curiol
Aug 2
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Celine Curiol
and
Hinternet Editorial Board
8
3
July 2026
On Zola's “Nana” (1880)
Plus, the Hinternet Team Wishes Our Founding Editor a Happy Birthday
Jul 30
•
Hinternet Editorial Board
14
3
1:19:52
“Theater Kids”: On Zola’s Nana (1880)
Our Final Summer Livestream Literature Salon, Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29!
Jul 28
•
Hinternet Editorial Board
15
Skewered!
Notes on the Cultural Processing of Violence
Jul 27
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
36
2
Madame de Sévigné, Saint-Simon, Norbert Elias, Proust, Pepys, Al Bundy, Etc.
Hinternet Summer Literature Salon Series #4
Jul 23
•
Hinternet Editorial Board
18
1
2
1:09:23
Homer and other Guslars
Plus, Madame de Sévigné, Saint-Simon, Proust, Leibniz, and Other Préoccupations de longue date
Jul 21
•
Hinternet Editorial Board
35
1
4
The Substack Cloaca
I’m certainly not going to say “no one reads anymore,” a phrase that has by now degenerated into one of those non-thoughts that do so much to drive…
Jul 16
•
Justin Smith-Ruiu
56
2
8
Back from the Oort Cloud
An Interview with JSR in PLOOI Magazine
Jul 12
•
Hinternet Editorial Board
35
7
© 2026 Justin Smith-Ruiu
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